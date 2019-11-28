Windy weather marks Thanksgiving Day

Expect lots of leaves and other debris flying through the air as you head out for your Thanksgiving feast today on Long Island.

And if you're in the city, it's looking like you can expect the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to feature the giant balloons despite the windy conditions, the NYPD said in a tweet.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts of 40 mph or higher.

There will be similar wind speeds in Manhattan, said Tim Morrin, a weather service meteorologist. That could prove challenging for the giant balloons, which are not allowed to fly if there are sustained winds of more than 23 mph and gusts of more than 34 mph.

But at 7 a.m. the NYPD was tweeting that the balloons will be floating above the parade.

“As of now the balloons will fly!” said the tweet out of the NYPD Midtown North precinct Thursday morning.

There is also gale warning until 11 p.m. on the waters off the Island.

The day will be sunny and dry, with a high of 49.

“The temperatures will be steady or even dropping throughout the day as we get cold air rushing in with those NW winds,” Morrin said.

Wind chills will be in the upper 30s Thursday evening, he said.

There will be a low tonight of 30 degrees on much of Long Island, with temperatures dropping into the 20s in the Pine Barrens and other colder parts of the region.

Heavy winds will continue Friday, although lower than Thursday, with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph, Morrin said. The forecast high is 43 – five degrees below average, he said.

Temperatures will fall to 25 to 26 degrees Friday night.

“The good news for Saturday is the winds will be noticeably less,” Morrin said.

It will be chillier, though, with a high of 40 under mostly sunny skies. The low Saturday will be 26.

On Sunday morning, there’s an 80 percent chance of precipitation, starting as wet snow and changing to rain at about noon, Morrin said. There may be a “light coating” on the ground and on cars but no real accumulation, he said. The high will be 41, with a low of 37.

Rain will continue Sunday night into Monday, ending at about noon. The high Monday will be 43. Monday night, there is a 50% chance of rain or rain mixed with snow, and a low of 32.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high of 41 and a low of 30.