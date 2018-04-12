TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: ‘Much warmer,’ chance of rain Thursday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
There could be some rain Thursday morning and in the early afternoon on Long Island, but temperatures will be warmer — and even warmer Friday, forecasters said.

“It is much warmer this morning than it was yesterday at this time,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“This is a transition day. We’re getting into much warmer weather in our area,” Hoffman said.

Predawn temperatures that had been below freezing Wednesday were in the low 40s Thursday morning and expected to rise to the high 50s later in the day, the National Weather Service said.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to hit a high of 70 degrees under partly sunny skies, the weather service said.

A mixed bag for the weekend: mostly sunny with temperatures getting into the high 60s Saturday, then a cool-down to the mid 40s Sunday with rain likely, the weather service said.

A low pressure system moving across the area from Sunday night into Monday night may bring periods of heavy rain capable of causing urban flooding, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

