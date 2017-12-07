It will be sunny, chilly and windy Thursday across Long Island, forecasters said.

The 5 a.m. temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 37 degrees and it was expected to rise to a high in the mid 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

It will feel colder as winds of 9 to 14 mph could gust to 20 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

“There are a lot of clouds off to the south,” and some of those clouds could move across the South Shore and the East End later in the day, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Snow could move in by late Friday afternoon or early evening, but otherwise it will be cloudy on Friday in what the weather service called “an unsettled weather pattern” through this weekend.

Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s through the weekend and nighttime lows will be in the 20s, the weather service said.

There could be some snow into Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly sunny, the weather service said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday for Long Island Sound, and until 6 a.m. Friday for Peconic and Gardiners bays, the weather service said.