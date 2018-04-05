The next couple of days will feature cooler than normal highs, but the thing to look out for is the return of snow — possibly from 2 to 4 inches for Long Island on Saturday.

There will be “colder than normal temperatures through the next seven days,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman predicted. For Saturday, “We need to watch a coastal storm south of Long Island.”

For Thursday, however, mostly sunny skies and a windy day are in the forecast with highs near 47 degrees and west-northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph making it feel like the 30s, Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 33° Few Clouds 47°/32° 47°/32° SEE FULL FORECAST

Lows overnight on Thursday will be from 30 to 35 with a chance of rain or snow showers toward morning.

Jim Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton bureau, said the normal high is 54 and the normal low 37.

A mostly cloudy and breezy day with scattered showers comes on Friday, when the high will be from 48 to 53 and the low 38, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said rain mixing with snow could arrive toward morning.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Connolly said for Friday morning, “We’re looking at maybe a few tenths of an inch [of snow] then on Saturday 2 to 4 inches.” The snow would come courtesy of low pressure off the coast, he said.

At the very least expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain for Saturday along with a high near 40 and low at night of 27 to 32.