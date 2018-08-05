Nary a cloud in the sky. Heat upon heat. Humidity enough to bathe in. There's a word for it: Summer.

"It's classic summer weather — real pretty," said News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery.

He added, "It's what we look for, and did all winter through all those nor'easters."

But be careful, Avery added, as a heat advisory is in effect.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Nassau County and New York City for Sunday and Monday. That means the agency expects that the heat and humidity will make it feel as though the temperature is between 95 and 99 degrees, said agency meterologist Brian Ciemnecki.

Forecasters advised that people watch out for senior citizens and children, who can be especially vulnerable to the heat. As well, people should take it easy if they're outside, and drink plenty of fluids, they said.

In addition, due to the heavy rains on Saturday, the Nassau County Health Department has issued an advisory against bathing at several North Shore beaches Sunday, as well as two on the South Shore: the Biltmore Beach Club and Philip Healey Beach.

Sunday will be sunny, hot and slightly less humid than Saturday, with the highs near 90 degrees, he said.

The evening will cool to the low 70s, but it will still be muggy.

"One of the nicest days of the summer," Avery said.

Monday features another scorcher, according to the National Weather Service's Upton office. Another sunny day, temperatures around 90, but the heat index will make it feel as high as 97, the office said.

Tuesday will also bring the heat, with a slight chance of showers, according to the weather service.

The middle of the week will feature some rain, coming in on Wednesday. The temperature on Wednesday will be about 85 degrees, the weather service said. Overnight, the temperatures will drop into the mid-70s.

Ditto for Thursday.

By the end of the week, the sun will reappear with slightly milder temperatures.