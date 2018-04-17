TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cloudy, blustery Tuesday with rain possible

Cloudy skies for Tuesday are expected with a

Cloudy skies for Tuesday are expected with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 50, forecasters said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It should be cloudy Tuesday on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high of about 50 degrees and a chance of showers in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Winds will be in the teens, gusting to 28 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In short: Pretty good weather compared with Monday, when up to 3 inches of rain drenched areas of Long Island and winds gusted from 40 to 60 mph.

Another upside for Tuesday, “there will be some hints of sunshine throughout the day,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The rest of the workweek should be mix of dry and wet days.

Showers could linger into Tuesday night, but Wednesday should be sunny; rain is likely to return Thursday, and Friday should be partly sunny, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures will top out in the low 50s for the rest of the week, the weather service said.

The weekend should bring two days of dry weather, sunny to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

