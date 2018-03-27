Better get adjusted to the idea of a stretch of mildly unsettled weather, as it looks like the rest of the workweek is bringing varying chances of mostly light showers — that’s rain, not snow — forecasters say.

In the wake of March’s four nor’easters, it’s looking to be “a quiet end to the month, maybe a little wet,” said Faye Morrone, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday — make that into the 50s for Thursday and Friday, the weather service says.

Loading... Good Afternoon Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 39° Overcast 45°/36° 45°/36° SEE FULL FORECAST

“We are watching clouds coming in from the west, and we do have some wet weather on the way,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a chance of rain Wednesday, and chances of showers Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.