Tuesday is looking to be the eighth day in a row to bring below-freezing temperatures to Long Island, say forecasters, who also have their eyes on the increasing likelihood for a snowstorm on Thursday.

Tuesday’s expected highs in the mid-20s, under sunny skies, are a step up from the record-breaking first day of 2018, according to the National Weather Service. That’s as Monday delivered both the lowest temperature on record for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport — 6 degrees, beating out 1968’s 8 degrees — and the coldest high temperature — 17 degrees, besting the 25 recorded in 2009.

Still, winds from the northwest will be making Tuesday feel colder, thanks to wind chill, ranging from minus 5 to 5 degrees, so plenty of clothing layers will again be the order of the day.

Indeed, “frigid, but dry conditions will continue through midweek,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Tuesday overnight is forecast to dip to around 12 degrees by the early hours of Wednesday, which could well be day nine in the below-freezing spell, with a high near 30 degrees in the forecast.

The likelihood for snow then enters the picture, starting mainly in the wee hours of Thursday and lasting through the day, the weather service said, with 3 to 4 inches for most of the Island in the forecast, possibly heading up to 6 for some eastern areas.

“At least a light accumulating snowfall is expected Wednesday night into Thursday night for most of the region as strong low pressure passes east of the area,” the weather service said in a hazardous weather statement. “Eventual impacts will depend on the track of the low which still remain uncertain.”

