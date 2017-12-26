A breezy and cold day is ahead for Tuesday on Long Island as many return to work from their holiday, and meteorologists will be watching the coast to see if a snowstorm might make for a white New Year’s.

According to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin, Tuesday will also bring a mix of sun and clouds along with highs near 30 degrees though the temperature will feel like about 10 to 15 with the wind chills.

Lows at night will drop to near 20, with the overnight wind chill making it feel like 5 to 15 degrees.

The normal high at Islip is 40 and the normal low 25, said David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

“For the low temperature we’re going to be right near the normal low, but we’ll be about 10 degrees below the normal high,” Stark said of Tuesday.

More cold weather is forecast for Wednesday, when highs will be only in the mid-20s with wind chills again making it feel even colder — between 5 and 15 degrees.

But Wednesday won’t seem that cold when Thursday comes around and more frigid weather arrives. Highs are expected to reach only into the upper teens and on Thursday night lows will drop to near 10.

“We’ll feel like zero if not below zero,” Cavlin said of Thursday.

Look for increasing clouds on Friday, when there will be a chance of snow showers late in the day and temperatures will climb back up for highs in the low 20s.

A coast weather watch will begin on Friday night, Cavlin said. Snow is possible and the lows dip again into the teens but the amount of snow that could drop on Long Island remains in question, with the coast watch continuing into Saturday, the day before New Year’s Eve.

Periods of snow are possible throughout the Island for all of Saturday along with breezy conditions, but Calvin said “a lot of uncertainty still exists with this forecast.”

Stark agreed that it’s still too early to tell whether the snow will be light or if we’ll need to get out our snow shovels and our patience.

When asked if a storm was likely, Stark said, “I wouldn’t call it that yet — it’s still in the forecast as a chance. There’s the potential for some snow, but we don’t know if it will be significant right now.”