Long Island weather: Icy patches possible before temps warm

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Subfreezing temperatures overnight could make for icy patches on Long Island roads Tuesday morning, but it will get less chilly as the day wears on, forecasters said.

The 5 a.m. temperature was 30 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, but that will inch up to about 38 degrees later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

That’s about normal for this time of year, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin, who said he thought it could hit 40 degrees in some spots.

Winds in the low teens will make it feel like 20 to 30 degrees, and skies will be sunny, the weather service said.

Temperatures Wednesday will hit a high in the mid-30s and by Thursday it will be in the mid- to upper 40s, the weather service said.

Rain could move in Thursday night and continue into Friday as fog develops, the weather service said. The high Friday will be in the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Rain could continue through the day Friday and into Saturday before it clears up by midday, the weather service said.

Sunday should bring “tons of sun,” but with temperatures dropping to the upper 20s, Cavlin said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

