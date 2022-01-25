Tuesday should turn sunny after a cloudy start — and will be unusually mild, rising to 45, as warm front travels through, the National Weather Service said.

The tristate area should be rain- and snow-free until possibly Friday.

That is when the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center says "Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast."

Before that, by Tuesday night a cold front will send temperatures down to 18 under clear skies, the weather service said.

"The cold air combined with the wind will make it feel like the single digits late at night in most areas," it said, though a cloud-clearing high pressure system removes the threat of rain or snow.

Wednesday will be sunny — and brisk. The daytime high will reach 26 but a northwest wind of 6 to 10 mph will means a wind chill of 10 to 15.

That night will be even colder, with a low of 13.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Lows for Wednesday night fall into the teens for the New York City metropolitan area, with single digits in most suburbs — even below zero well northwest," the weather service said.

At least the winds will be light, so the wind chill, it said, "won`t require any headlines."

Thursday should be sunny — and warmer, with a high of 31 and a calm wind blowing from the south by the afternoon.

That night also will be warmer, with a low of around 24, under an increasingly cloudy sky.

Friday’s forecast, for now, has only a 40% chance of snow, mainly after 2 p.m., with a daytime high of 37.

While it is too soon to predict how much snow will fall as a low pressure system forms off the southeastern coast, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook.

It cautioned it is "expecting what could be a high impact event, however confidence on the exact details remain low."

Friday’s nighttime low will be a frigid 23, and snow becomes likely after 2 a.m., with the odds assessed at 60%.

On Saturday, look for snow before 11 a.m., that then may mix with sleet between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., forecasters said.

And then the odds of more snow are 60%.

The day will be cloudy, and breezy, with a high of 32.

The snow might continue Saturday night — there is a 40% chance before 8 p.m.

And temperatures will plunge to around 15.

Sunday returns the fair weather. It should be mostly sunny, with a high of 29.

After a frigid night, with a low of 19, Monday also should offer sunny skies, and a high of 32.