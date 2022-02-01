Tuesday’s official daytime high will climb to 36 under cloudy skies — but the wind chill will make it feel like only 5 to 15, the National Weather Service said.

Tonight, thanks to those same heat-trapping clouds, "Lows will range from the teens inland, to the upper 20 to around 30 along the coast" and in the metro area, the weather service said.

Wednesday continues a brief warming trend. The daytime high should reach 41 with calm winds.

"The eastern half of the country will warm up over the next few days before a cold front associated with the winter storm sweeps through and drops temperatures again this weekend, " the Weather Prediction Center said.

In the metropolitan area, patches of fog may develop before 7 p.m. The nighttime low on Wednesday should fall to about 38 degrees.

On Wednesday night, Long Island should escape the "brief period of freezing rain," possibly mixed with light snow, predicted for the Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut that night, forecasters said.

On Thursday, however, the chances of rain for the entire tristate area are 50%. And it will be quite warm: a daytime high of 46 is expected, as winds blow in from the southwest.

Thursday night’s chances of rain are 80%, and nighttime thermometers will descend to 42, the weather service said. As much as half an inch of rain may fall.

Friday could be a washout. The odds of rain are 90% and the official daytime high will reach 44.

As an arctic cold front sweeps in, however, thermometers then will sink to the upper 20s and 30s by the end of the day.

Those temperatures — and north winds — could incline some to stay home Friday night as any rain turns into a "wintry mix," the weather service said.

The nighttime temp will slide to 19, with precipitation odds of 40%.

There is a chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 p.m. — and then freezing rain and sleet between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday, however, forecasters said, will be sunny, as a cloud-clearing high pressure systems sails in.

But it will be cold.

A daytime high of 29 is predicted for Saturday, followed by a nighttime low of 16.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a daytime high of 33, and a nighttime low of 24.

There is just a "slight chance for snow late Sunday into early next week with approach of another low pressure system," the weather service said, cautioning there is "lots of uncertainty and low confidence in [the] forecast at this time frame."

For the moment, it predicts at least partly sunny skies on Monday, with a high of 38.