TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Cloudy Tuesday on Long Island with high temp of 36, forecasters say

A Siberian husky named Rocket walks in the

A Siberian husky named Rocket walks in the snow with his owner Tanya Tomich on Monday in Floral Park. Forecasters predict snow-melting rain on Thursday. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Tuesday’s official daytime high will climb to 36 under cloudy skies — but the wind chill will make it feel like only 5 to 15, the National Weather Service said.

Tonight, thanks to those same heat-trapping clouds, "Lows will range from the teens inland, to the upper 20 to around 30 along the coast" and in the metro area, the weather service said.

Wednesday continues a brief warming trend. The daytime high should reach 41 with calm winds.

"The eastern half of the country will warm up over the next few days before a cold front associated with the winter storm sweeps through and drops temperatures again this weekend, " the Weather Prediction Center said.

In the metropolitan area, patches of fog may develop before 7 p.m. The nighttime low on Wednesday should fall to about 38 degrees.

On Wednesday night, Long Island should escape the "brief period of freezing rain," possibly mixed with light snow, predicted for the Hudson Valley and southwest Connecticut that night, forecasters said.

On Thursday, however, the chances of rain for the entire tristate area are 50%. And it will be quite warm: a daytime high of 46 is expected, as winds blow in from the southwest.

Thursday night’s chances of rain are 80%, and nighttime thermometers will descend to 42, the weather service said. As much as half an inch of rain may fall.

Friday could be a washout. The odds of rain are 90% and the official daytime high will reach 44.

As an arctic cold front sweeps in, however, thermometers then will sink to the upper 20s and 30s by the end of the day.

Those temperatures — and north winds — could incline some to stay home Friday night as any rain turns into a "wintry mix," the weather service said.

The nighttime temp will slide to 19, with precipitation odds of 40%.

There is a chance of rain or freezing rain before 10 p.m. — and then freezing rain and sleet between 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday, however, forecasters said, will be sunny, as a cloud-clearing high pressure systems sails in.

But it will be cold.

A daytime high of 29 is predicted for Saturday, followed by a nighttime low of 16.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a daytime high of 33, and a nighttime low of 24.

There is just a "slight chance for snow late Sunday into early next week with approach of another low pressure system," the weather service said, cautioning there is "lots of uncertainty and low confidence in [the] forecast at this time frame."

For the moment, it predicts at least partly sunny skies on Monday, with a high of 38.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

LIRR commuters at the Babylon station on Monday..
LIRR reports train delays, cancellations Tuesday morning
Suffolk County Water Authority contractors have installed new
Water main extension to serve new housing for Shinnecock Nation
Smithtown Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim, seen here in
Smithtown supervisor outlines 2022 priorities for town
Artist Nichelle Rivers, left, and Westbury Arts board
Westbury Arts nonprofit showcases Black artists
A rider at the Babylon LIRR station Monday
LIRR pushing to return to regular service after day of delays
Elementary School students in Elemont during class Wednesday
Mask mandate can remain in schools until at least March 2, Appellate Division rules
Didn’t find what you were looking for?