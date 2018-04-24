Long Island gets another mild day Tuesday, with increasing clouds in the afternoon and rain entering the picture later at night, forecasters say.

Look for temperatures, once again, to head up to the low 60s, but “less sun is expected as clouds are anticipated to increase during the afternoon,” lowering and thickening at night, the National Weather Service said in its regional summary.

That means “morning sunshine with afternoon clouds,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 39° Scattered Clouds 59°/49° 59°/49° SEE FULL FORECAST

Most of the rain, heavy at times, is forecast for the overnight hours through early Wednesday afternoon, along with some patchy fog and a possible thunderstorm, the weather service said.

So, a wet morning commute can be expected, with the day bringing a 100 percent chance for precipitation, the weather service said.

That’s as temperatures in the mid-50s are expected with light rain and patchy fog continuing through the day.

The day will be breezy, too, Hoffman said, with winds from the south-southeast, gusting to 30 mph.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Thursday, then, brings dry, partly sunny skies and temperatures, once again, peaking mostly in the low 60s.