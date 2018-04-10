Tuesday may be a little rainy, but there’s a bright forecast ahead for Long Island in the next few days — spring may be on its way to settling in.

“The temperature trend is going up, up, up,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Morning showers give way to increasing sunshine on Tuesday, when the high will be 49 degrees, though periods of light rain are possible throughout the day. The low at night will be 31.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 37° Overcast 48°/34° 48°/34° SEE FULL FORECAST

The high of 49 falls short of the normal high of 55 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Things get better on a mostly sunny Wednesday, when the Island gets even warmer — the temperature climbing to 52 to 55 for the high; overnight the temperature will be 38.

“It’ll get a little bit better each day,” said Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

The thermometer climbs more on a partly sunny Thursday to reach highs from 53 to 58, with lows at night of 45 to 50. There’s a chance of a few showers during the day, however, so skies will be only partly sunny.

Goodman said a mild front comes in from the southwest on Thursday with low pressure passing to the north that will usher in some really great weather.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By the weekend spring will have really sprung. A high near 70 is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday — especially on the South Shore, Goodman said.