Long Island weather: Cold with rain expected later Tuesday

Predawn temperatures that were below freezing were expected to rise into the mid-40s later, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-40s, forecasters said.

Tuesday starts out clear and cold on Long Island, and rain begins in the early afternoon and continues through the day, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were below freezing, but they were expected to rise into the mid-40s later in the day, the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday should also be wet, starting with drizzle, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon, the weather service said.

Winds will be 16 to 22 mph, but temperatures nearing 60 degrees should keep it from feeling too cold, forecasters said.

The rain will take a pause Thursday, when it will be sunny with a high in the mid-40s, but there is a chance of rain again Friday morning and showers in the afternoon, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there was a possibility of snow on Friday. “We still have the threat of snowflakes in the 7-day” forecast, Hoffman said.

There is no precipitation in the weekend forecast. It should be mostly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday with the high both days in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

