Long Island started Tuesday with dry weather, but light rain could move in later in the day, forecasters said.

Temperatures will hit a high of about 60 degrees and winds will be in the teens, but gusting to 34 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

There could be showers early Wednesday, but they clear later in the day, and skies should remain mostly sunny through Thursday, the weather service said.

“We’re going to get some colder weather moving in Wednesday and through the weekend,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 40s, and nighttime temperatures will drop to near or just below freezing, the weather service said.

There is a chance of snow Friday afternoon, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, the weather service said.

Rain and snow are expected Saturday afternoon, but sunshine returns Sunday, the weather service said.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday for southern Nassau County.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for waters off both the North and South shores, and a gale warning is in effect for those waters from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.