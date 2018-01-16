It will be seasonably cold and cloudy Tuesday on Long Island, but snow will move in Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Light snow and/or flurries may precede the system Tuesday afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front. Travel may become hazardous due to limited visibility and snow covered roads,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory Tuesday morning.

Nassau County is expected to get 2 to 3 inches and Suffolk County up to 1 inch, the weather service said.

The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then taper off from west to east in the afternoon and early evening, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected there could some rain mixed in with the snow, and he did not expect that accumulations would exceed 2 inches.

The 5 a.m. temperature Tuesday was 26 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, and it was expected to rise to the mid 30s during the day, the weather service said.

The high temperature Wednesday is forecast to be 35, with wind chills between 20 and 30 degrees, the service said.

Thursday and Friday should be sunny with daytime high temperatures in the mid 30s, the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny both weekend days with daytime highs in the low to mid 40s, the weather service said.