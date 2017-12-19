It should be partly sunny and breezy Tuesday on Long Island with temperatures topping 50 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, forecasters said.

“We’re looking at some warmer weather out there after last week, when we had three days when it didn’t get above 32 degrees,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The high temperature will swing up and down for the rest of the week, dropping into the mid-40s Wednesday, then to the mid-30s Thursday and rising back to about 50 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny or partly sunny for the next several days and the next chance of precipitation comes Friday night, when rain is likely, the weather service said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect for Long Island Sound and for Peconic and Gardiners bays from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a gale warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said.

A gale warning will be in effect from noon Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for ocean waters off the South Shore, the weather service said.

