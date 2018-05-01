There were light rain showers over Suffolk County early Tuesday, but the rest of the day will be sunny and warm on Long Island, forecasters said.

“Grab the sunglasses and sandals. We’ve flipped the calendar and now we’re looking at some warmer weather,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said Tuesday, the first day of May.

The National Weather Service was predicting a high temperature of 70 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport, and Hoffman said readings would vary across the Island — a high in the mid-60 on the East End and the mid-70s in western Nassau.

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny or mostly sunny and daytime highs will continue to climb, nearing or passing 80 degrees both days, the weather service said.

There is a chance of rain Friday afternoon, but both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-60s to low 70s, the weather service said.