Anyone headed outdoors on Long Island for about the next week or so should keep in mind two words: Bundle up.

Wednesday will be sunny but even colder than Tuesday on the Island with highs reaching only into the mid-20s with wind chills making it feel between 10 and 15 degrees. Winds from the northwest will be 5 to 15 mph.

Overnight it will be extremely cold with lows dropping to near 12 — and wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees.

The normal high for Islip is 40 degrees and the normal low, 25, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Upton.

The temperatures this week will “typically” be 12 to 18 below the average high, even 15 to 20 below average, Morrin said.

And don’t look for things on Long Island to improve much weather-wise anytime soon, Morrin warned.

“There isn’t really any relief in sight — the pattern suggests reinforcements of cold air,” Morrin said. “You can expect this to continue to and beyond the New Year.”

Another sunny but frigid day is ahead for Thursday, when lower highs are predicted near 20 degrees with the wind chill temperature a bone-chilling minus 5 to 5 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies start off the weekend on Friday, when there’s a chance of snow showers late in the day and it will again be very cold with highs in the low 20s.

The clouds hang around for Friday night as well when there’s a chance of light snow and lows are expected of near 20 degrees.

A watch of the coast is on for Saturday, when it will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, but according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin, “Computer models are still not in agreement about what may happen so this forecast is subject to change.”

Highs Saturday will warm up slightly to highs in the upper 20s, according to Cavlin, and at night a few snow showers are in the forecast with lows in the teens.

“We introduce the chance of snow late Friday night and we continue that chance into all day Saturday and Saturday night — that chance is 50/50,” Morrin said.

How much snow the Island could see remains cloudy, however, Morrin said.

“It’s still too early to pinpoint amounts,” Morrin said of any snow accumulation. “Right now it doesn’t appear to be massive, as in feet,” he added, but a few or more inches are possible.