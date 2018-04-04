TODAY'S PAPER
48° Good Morning
48° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Early fog Wednesday, then high winds and rain

A wind advisory will be in effect beginning at noon in Nassau and at 2 p.m. in Suffolk. It is in effect until midnight in both counties.

The weather forecast for Wednesday includes rain, possibly

The weather forecast for Wednesday includes rain, possibly heavy in the afternoon, with lightning and thunder. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Apparently spring just doesn’t want to commit.

Some very unspring-like weather is in the forecast yet again for Long Island, with Wednesday starting out with locally dense fog before wind and rain — possibly heavy in the afternoon with lightning and thunder — takes over for the afternoon.

A National Weather Service said a wind advisory will be in effect beginning at noon in Nassau and at 2 p.m. in Suffolk. It is in effect until midnight in both counties.

And yes, there could be more snow, forecasters say, but not until Saturday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bill Korbel said Wednesday will have highs of 52 to 60 degrees with a “couple” of showers in the morning, “but it’s the afternoon when we could see some heavy showers, lightning and thunder.”

Winds will be at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph during the afternoon; lows overnight bring back winterlike cold, with temperatures near 32 and windchills in the 20s.

“There’s a very active pattern” of unsettled weather, according to Peter Wichrowski, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

On Thursday, “We get a break,” Korbel said, but not completely. There’s no chance of precipitation but temperatures will hover around 43 to 46 — 10 degrees below normal. A high of 46 is expected and a low of 34.

“That’s absolutely crazy,” Korbel said of the cooler temperatures.

For Friday look for a high of 57 and a low of 34 along with a return of wet weather. It will be cloudy with periods of light rain.

Looking further ahead to Saturday, a mostly cloudy day is expected and then — say it isn’t so — a mix of rain and snow is predicted. The high will be 41 and the low at night 30.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

More news

Police said a man was charged with drunken Man charged with DWI in crash, police say
Yuichi Ishizuka has been named CEO of Canon Canon promotes LI executive
Nassau Expressway was closed in both directions because Police: Nassau road closed for investigation
The property sits on 95 feet of bulkhead $5.999M LI home located between 2 bridges
An old duck farm on Barnes Road in Town to developer: Clean up old duck farm
Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen, left, Ben & Jerry's co-founders to speak on Long Island