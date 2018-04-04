Apparently spring just doesn’t want to commit.

Some very unspring-like weather is in the forecast yet again for Long Island, with Wednesday starting out with locally dense fog before wind and rain — possibly heavy in the afternoon with lightning and thunder — takes over for the afternoon.

A National Weather Service said a wind advisory will be in effect beginning at noon in Nassau and at 2 p.m. in Suffolk. It is in effect until midnight in both counties.

ISLIP, NY 48° Overcast 56°/31°

And yes, there could be more snow, forecasters say, but not until Saturday.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bill Korbel said Wednesday will have highs of 52 to 60 degrees with a “couple” of showers in the morning, “but it’s the afternoon when we could see some heavy showers, lightning and thunder.”

Winds will be at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph during the afternoon; lows overnight bring back winterlike cold, with temperatures near 32 and windchills in the 20s.

“There’s a very active pattern” of unsettled weather, according to Peter Wichrowski, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

On Thursday, “We get a break,” Korbel said, but not completely. There’s no chance of precipitation but temperatures will hover around 43 to 46 — 10 degrees below normal. A high of 46 is expected and a low of 34.

“That’s absolutely crazy,” Korbel said of the cooler temperatures.

For Friday look for a high of 57 and a low of 34 along with a return of wet weather. It will be cloudy with periods of light rain.

Looking further ahead to Saturday, a mostly cloudy day is expected and then — say it isn’t so — a mix of rain and snow is predicted. The high will be 41 and the low at night 30.