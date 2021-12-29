Light rain could continue until around midday on Wednesday — the odds are 30% — and those twins, showers and mild daytime temperatures, capped today at 47 degrees, dominate the weather for the rest of this year, forecasters said.

The nights also will be unusually warm, not expected to fall further than the low 40s, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday’s downpours likely will start after 1 a.m. and there is a 40% chance of more rain during what probably will be a cloudy day, the weather service predicted.

The odds of rain continuing that night are 30%.

The one break is Friday, New Year’s Eve. Although it is expected to be cloudy, showers should hold off until about 1 a.m. Saturday, New Year’s Day, when the downpour odds are 40%.

Saturday will be strikingly warm; 57 is the official high predicted by the weather service, but temperatures could spike into the 60.

And unlike the downpours earlier in the week, Saturday’s rain, which is expected to continue Sunday until about 1 p.m., will be "significant," the weather service said, with as much as 1½ inches falling,

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The chances of rain on Sunday are 60% — and by nightfall winterlike cold starts settling in.

The nighttime low will be 24 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday should be clear and cold, with thermometers only rising to around freezing during the day and descending into the mid-20s at night.

This is the "slowest start," the National Weather Service said, to what it calls snow season since 2015, as just two-tenths of an inch have fallen so far in Central Park.

Said the forecasters: "Any additional snowfall will have to wait until 2022, with the remainder of the week [and year] looking more wet than white."

Break from rain New Year's Eve

Today’s drizzle starts from a front, south of New Jersey’s Cape May, that "will slowly work north," transforming into a warm front and bringing in a low pressure system with it, the weather service said.

Both warm fronts and low pressure systems can cause rain as they can cause warm air to rise, allowing vapors to condense.

Ice pellets will mix into the rain only in the northernmost parts of the tristate area this morning, forecasters said.

And as a high pressure system retreats back to New England, "another batch of precipitation," now over east-central Pennsylvania, will sweep in.

"So while the light rain activity will decrease and shift offshore this morning," forecasters said, "significant cloud cover and occasional drizzle is likely into the afternoon."

Thursday looks similar, with another "all rain event," as another low pressure system swings south of the metropolitan area.

Friday, however, could be rain-free — giving New Year’s Eve celebrants a break — at least until 2022 has begun.

"Weak high pressure builds in for Friday and looks to suppress any shower activity," the weather service said.

The air in high pressure systems falls and cools, inhibiting condensation and thus rain.

The recent pattern of only light rain ends abruptly just as 2022 begins, thanks to yet another low pressure system. said the weather service:

"A significant rainfall is possible Saturday and Saturday night, however uncertainty remains with the exact track of the low that will be affecting the region during this time."

It added: "More widespread minor coastal flooding will be possible with the Saturday morning high tide, especially across the southern Long Island coast."

And then a sky-clearing high-pressure system should arrive — along with a cold front — sending temperatures down below freezing.