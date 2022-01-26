Wednesday and Thursday both should be sunny and quite cold as arctic air settles in ahead of what could be a powerful snowstorm starting Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

"There is an increasing threat for heavy snow [6"plus], strong winds, and coastal impacts for portions of the region, but confidence is still low on the location details at this point," the weather service said.

Today’s high will be 27, with a northwest wind creating a wind chill of 10 to 15.

Wednesday night will be clear. Thermometers will sink to a bitter 11, though the wind should calm after midnight, the weather service said.

Thursday will be just slightly warmer, with a high of 31, and a wind chill of 10 to 20.

That night, heat-trapping clouds will result in a milder low of 25.

A cold front marching in from the northwest might bring snow showers — the chances are low — mostly northwest of New York City.

On Friday, the odds of that storm sweeping up from a low pressure system off the Carolinas are 30% after 1 p.m., the weather service said, issuing a hazardous weather outlook.

A daytime high of 36 is predicted.

By Friday night, however, the odds of snow soar to 90%, with three to five inches expected.

This should be "primarily [an] all snow event," as the tristate area should be west of the system sailing north along the Interstate-95 corridor.

Minor to moderate flooding along eastern Long Island and along both the North and South shores, especially during Saturday’s high tides, are additional threats.

Saturday could get another six or more inches of snow, "across New York City, Long Island and Connecticut," the weather service said.

The daytime high will 28 and it will be windy.

On Saturday night, there is a 40% chance that snow keeps falling, possibly ending around 1 a.m. on Sunday, forecasters said. The nighttime low will be a frigid 14.

Sunshine Sunday

Sunday will be sunny, with a daytime high of 28.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny, with daytime highs in the mid 30s.

This far ahead of the coming snowstorm, forecasters could not say which areas will get the most snow, how fast it will taper, and just how high winds will gust.

The farther the storm stays off shore, the less snow will fall, "while a track closer to shore will increase snow amounts and if the low gets close enough to the coast, a wintry mix will be possible for some eastern coastal sections," the weather service said.

However, a wintry mix, appears less and less likely, forecasters added.

Arctic high pressure in Quebec "will be a key factor in keeping cold air in place across the region when the upcoming area of strong low pressure moves by offshore."