Wednesday should be mostly sunny on Long Island with some clouds in the afternoon, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were below freezing, but will rise to a high of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he expected it would sunny for most of the day with “a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon.”

There could be some light rain overnight into Thursday, Hoffman said, but the forecast called for mostly cloudy skies Thursday with temperatures hitting a high in the upper 50s.

It warms up Friday with temperatures expected to hit a high above 70 degrees under cloudy skies, the weather service said.

The weekend will be mix of good and bad: sunny and dry Saturday with a high in the low 70s, and rain and clouds Sunday with the high temperature in the mid-40s, the weather service said.