TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Morning rain, then clouds with highs to 50s

The high temperature Wednesday will reach the low

The high temperature Wednesday will reach the low 50s and winds will be in the single digits, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Light morning rain will be followed by a mostly cloudy day Wednesday on Long Island, forecasters said.

The high temperature Wednesday will reach the low 50s and winds will be in the single digits, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance of sprinkles or showers Thursday and Friday, and the weekend should be partly to mostly sunny, the weather service said.

The rain, “will be more of a nuisance than anything else, just a few showers,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. “The good news is the heavy stuff will stay to the west.”

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend should be in the 50s, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Harendra Singh takes the stand in federal court Power on Trial: Singh’s 7th day on the stand
A statue of Thomas Jefferson at Hofstra University. Dueling petitions over Hofstra’s Jefferson statue
DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Gregory wants King to return Singh donations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran delivers the State Curran calls for stringent county government ethics
Civil liberties attorney Norman Siegel will represent a Norman Siegel to represent Belmont Park opponents
Skylar Levey, 3, of Greenlawn, makes matzo during Roving rabbi teaches meaning of making matzo