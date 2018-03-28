Light morning rain will be followed by a mostly cloudy day Wednesday on Long Island, forecasters said.

The high temperature Wednesday will reach the low 50s and winds will be in the single digits, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance of sprinkles or showers Thursday and Friday, and the weekend should be partly to mostly sunny, the weather service said.

The rain, “will be more of a nuisance than anything else, just a few showers,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. “The good news is the heavy stuff will stay to the west.”

Daytime temperatures for the rest of the week and through the weekend should be in the 50s, the weather service said.