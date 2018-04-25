Welcome to Wednesday, cooler than the past few days and offering plenty of precipitation, forecasters say.

Light rain was being recorded in the area around 5 a.m., with “radar showing heaver showers well to south” and heading north, said Pete Wichrowski, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

Indeed, “grab the umbrella for today,” said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

“Rain could be heavy at times, then taper off later in the day,” the weather service said, with a rumble of thunder possible. Around three quarters of an inch to an inch and a quarter — locally up to 2 inches — is possible, Wichrowski said.

By Wednesday night, “a few lingering showers are possible, and fog is expected to develop,” the weather service said.

“Clouds, rain and onshore winds” are expected to lead to highs in the mid 50s, disrupting a four-day stretch of temperatures rising to the low 60s at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Look for some patchy fog Thursday morning, followed by mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 60s.

Then, chances of rain return for Friday.