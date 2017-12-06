TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 39° Good Evening
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Colder, with possible snow by weekend

Two women are bundled up as they walk

Two women are bundled up as they walk along Main Street in Patchogue on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Patricia Kitchen  patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With conditions taking a colder turn, Long Islanders are also facing the prospects for some snow late night Friday into Saturday, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service’s Upton office said there was potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow, generally east of the William Floyd Parkway, as “offshore low pressure passes to the south and east.”

Precipitation could start as a rain/snow mix, with the potential to change to all snow, the weather service said.

However, should the storm track shift westward — which does not look highly probable as of the late Wednesday afternoon forecast, the weather service said — accumulating snow could also be delivered as far west as New York City. That would mean Nassau and western Suffolk could see the 1 to 2 inches, and eastern Suffolk, a bit more, or possibly a rain-snow mix, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

Forecasters will be keeping a close eye on trends Thursday in computer model guidance, the weather service said.

Still, as of Wednesday there was “no indication of any major plowable snow in the short term,” said Richard Von Ohlen, News 12 meteorologist.

There will be “plenty of arctic-cold air” coming down from Canada, he said.

Temperatures Thursday were expected to head up to around 47 degrees, dipping to the high 20s overnight, the weather service said.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday were all looking at highs of around 39 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nayyar Imam, head of the Selden-based Long Island LI religious leaders react to Trump’s move
Jimmy Comuniello sleeps on his cot inside Ascension Feds see drop in LI homeless population
Christian Arevalo leaves court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Prosecution: Driver senselessly took life
Danny Bonilla Zavala, of Selden, seen here on DA: Jury convicts LI man in fatal hit and run
A state judge ruled Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, Judge’s ruling could slow new fees
Katuria D'Amato leaves the Nassau County matrimonial court Doc: Katuria D’Amato’s psychosis drug-induced
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE