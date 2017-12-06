With conditions taking a colder turn, Long Islanders are also facing the prospects for some snow late night Friday into Saturday, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service’s Upton office said there was potential for 1 to 2 inches of snow, generally east of the William Floyd Parkway, as “offshore low pressure passes to the south and east.”

Precipitation could start as a rain/snow mix, with the potential to change to all snow, the weather service said.

However, should the storm track shift westward — which does not look highly probable as of the late Wednesday afternoon forecast, the weather service said — accumulating snow could also be delivered as far west as New York City. That would mean Nassau and western Suffolk could see the 1 to 2 inches, and eastern Suffolk, a bit more, or possibly a rain-snow mix, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist based in Upton.

Forecasters will be keeping a close eye on trends Thursday in computer model guidance, the weather service said.

Still, as of Wednesday there was “no indication of any major plowable snow in the short term,” said Richard Von Ohlen, News 12 meteorologist.

There will be “plenty of arctic-cold air” coming down from Canada, he said.

Temperatures Thursday were expected to head up to around 47 degrees, dipping to the high 20s overnight, the weather service said.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday were all looking at highs of around 39 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows in the upper 20s.