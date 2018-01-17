TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly rain with no snow accumulation likely

It was 39 degrees at 5 a.m. in Ronkonkoma, but temperatures were expected to fall to about freezing by early evening, forecasters said.

Motorists navigate Glen Cove Road in Carle Place

Motorists navigate Glen Cove Road in Carle Place as rain falls on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By William Murphy
There will be rain and possibly snow Wednesday on Long Island, but no accumulation is expected, forecasters said.

The morning rain could change to snow in the afternoon before ending in late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“There’s a little band of snow developing in New Jersey so we’re going to be watching that,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. “We will see some snowflakes out there, but most of it will be rain.”

The temperature was 39 degrees at 5 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport, but it was expected to fall to about freezing level by early evening, the weather service said.

It will be sunny Thursday and mostly sunny Friday with the high temperature both days in the mid- to upper 30s, the weather service said

It will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with a high in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

