Long Island weather: Icing possible ahead of temps near 40

It should be sunny Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018,

It should be sunny Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, on Long Island, but early morning temperatures will be below freezing, making for dangerous patches of black ice, forecasters said.

By William Murphy
It should be sunny Wednesday on Long Island, but early morning temperatures will be below freezing, making for dangerous patches of black ice, forecasters said.

A special weather statement remains in effect until 10 a.m. for possible icy conditions if standing water refreezes on roads, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces, the National Weather Service said.

The 5 a.m. temperature was 19 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport after hitting a high of 42 degrees about 4 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The high temperature Wednesday was expected to be about 38 degrees, “pretty much typical for this time of year,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Thursday should be cloudy with daytime temperatures rising to about 50 degrees, but rain is expected to move in Thursday night and continue into Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Hoffman said some of that rain could be heavy.

Also, fog could develop late Thursday and continue on and off through Friday night, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

