It will be sunny and relatively cold Wednesday on the Long Island, but dry weather is expected through the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.

The 5 a.m. temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 40 degrees, and it probably will not get higher as the day progresses, the National Weather Service said.

That will be quite a swing from Tuesday, when the noontime temperature was a record 58 degrees, above the previous record for the day — 55 degrees set in 1999 — the weather service said.

It will be cold for the next few days and then warm up a bit for weekend, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“No major snowstorms in the seven-day [forecast] at this time,” Hoffman said.

Thursday and Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 30s, and Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Rain could move in Saturday night and continue into Sunday, when the temperature is expected to hit a high of about 50 degrees, the weather service said.