Long Island weather: Sunny, dry but colder, with highs about 40
It will be sunny and relatively cold Wednesday on the Long Island, but dry weather is expected through the rest of the workweek, forecasters said.
The 5 a.m. temperature at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 40 degrees, and it probably will not get higher as the day progresses, the National Weather Service said.
That will be quite a swing from Tuesday, when the noontime temperature was a record 58 degrees, above the previous record for the day — 55 degrees set in 1999 — the weather service said.
It will be cold for the next few days and then warm up a bit for weekend, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
“No major snowstorms in the seven-day [forecast] at this time,” Hoffman said.
Thursday and Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 30s, and Saturday should be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting a high in the upper 40s, the weather service said.
Rain could move in Saturday night and continue into Sunday, when the temperature is expected to hit a high of about 50 degrees, the weather service said.