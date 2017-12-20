TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies and windy conditions expected on

Mostly sunny skies and windy conditions expected on Long Island for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 with temps in the 40s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday on Long Island with winds in the teens and temperatures in the low 40s for most of the day, forecasters said.

Wind gusts could reach close to 30 mph, and there is a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. for waters off both the North and South shores, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, and rain could move in by the afternoon, the weather service said.

Rain is likely Saturday as the temperatures reach into the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 40s and Monday, Christmas Day, has a 50-50 chance of rain with temperatures in the low 40s, the weather service said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said he was holding out hope for “a little snow on Christmas.”

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

