It will be mostly sunny Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high in the mid-50s, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were in the mid-30s, and factoring in light winds, it will feel more like 25 to 35 degrees early in the day, forecasters said.

“Overall, a pretty decent weather day compared to what we’ve seen for the last couple of weeks. We’re finally seeing a little more sunshine,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 38° Overcast 54°/43° 54°/43° SEE FULL FORECAST

There is a chance of rain late Wednesday night and during the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

It will be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures will reach a high in the low to mid-50s for the rest of this week, the weather service said.