TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs into 50s

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with temperatures

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday with temperatures hitting a high in the mid-50s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be mostly sunny Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures hitting a high in the mid-50s, forecasters said.

Predawn temperatures were in the mid-30s, and factoring in light winds, it will feel more like 25 to 35 degrees early in the day, forecasters said.

“Overall, a pretty decent weather day compared to what we’ve seen for the last couple of weeks. We’re finally seeing a little more sunshine,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

There is a chance of rain late Wednesday night and during the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

It will be partly sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, the weather service said.

Daytime temperatures will reach a high in the low to mid-50s for the rest of this week, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

The buildup of sand on the jetty at Zeldin: Emergency dredging set for Moriches Inlet
Freeport Village police respond to a deli on Shooting reported at Nassau deli, police say
A 21,500-square-foot warehouse at 200 Allen Blvd. in NYC distributor moving to $2.73M warehouse on LI
Smithtown Planning Director David Flynn, seen here on Town’s top planner to retire after 38-year career
As part of the grant funding plan, officials Town seeks $160G in improvement grants
Hempstead used part of the village's reserves and Village approves budget, 6% water rate hike