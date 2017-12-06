After a wet start, it should be cloudy Wednesday on Long Island with temperatures dropping during the day, forecasters said.

It was in the mid-50s at 5 a.m. and should drop to the mid-40s by the afternoon, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

“We’ve already hit our daytime high. It was 59 degrees just after midnight,” Hoffman said.

Winds will be in the teens, but gusting close to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny to partly sunny with high daytime temperatures in the 40s and nighttime lows in the mid- to upper 20s, the weather service said.

Snow could move in Saturday, probably before 2 p.m., and sunshine returns Sunday, the weather service said.

There is a small craft advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for South Shore bays and the Long Island Sound, and until 6 a.m. Thursday for ocean waters to the south.