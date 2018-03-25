TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cooler than normal temps expected this week

Cloudy skies and rain sprinkles possible for Sunday

Cloudy skies and rain sprinkles possible for Sunday on Long Island with high temps in the lower 40s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Stefanie Dazio stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Spring may have officially arrived, but meteorologists say you wouldn’t know it by this week’s forecast for Long Island.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s Monday while typically they in the low 50s during the end of March, according to meteorologists in the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

“Monday is still cool for this time of year,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

Monday is expected to be sunny and breezy with lows in the upper 20s, according to weather service meteorologist Jay Engle.

Tuesday’s forecast includes sunny skies with highs near 50, but clouds increase Tuesday night as the temperatures are in the mid-30s, he said.

“It’s clear, it’s below normal through Tuesday,” Engle said. “I’m not summerizing my snowblower until the second week of April.”

Wednesday will likely be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s and a slight chance of rain showers on Wednesday night.

Thursday brings cloudy skies and much more seasonable highs in the mid-50s, though there is a 40 percent to 50 percent chance showers could develop at night, Engle said.

A gloomy start to next weekend is ahead for Friday, when mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers are predicted, but highs will be a still warm 50 to 55 degrees. The clouds hang around overnight when there will be a few showers and lows near 38.

