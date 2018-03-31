Winter must really like Long Island because it sure is taking its time leaving.

Saturday will be a sunny, dry day with blue skies and temperatures reaching into the low 50s by afternoon — with a similar forecast for the whole weekend — but by Monday there could be a wet snow descending on the Island.

“That’s no April Fool’s joke,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

“During the course of the day temperatures will be pushing up into the upper 40s with most spots on Long Island going into the low 50s between noontime and 4 p.m.,” Avery said of Saturday.

Avery said it will be breezy with northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph, however, making it feel a little cooler.

“It’s a clear start for the evening, but clouds develop overnight,” Avery said. The day that brings a high of 55 will drop to 40 at night.

Avery said that early on Easter Sunday there will be some clouds hanging around, but they’ll give way to sunshine by afternoon, when the high will dip just slightly to 53. Great weather for those Easter parades.

The low will be 33 overnight Sunday.

“Then it really gets interesting,” Avery said, for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Avery said that one computer model shows a wet snowfall could arrive by 5:30 a.m. If the wintry mix does come, “it moves out of here very rapidly,” around midday, he said.

Faye Marrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Upton office, said the normal high for the weekend is 52 and the low 36 — but that the cooling down Monday night will allow for the possibility of some snow. Because it is getting deeper into spring, there shouldn’t be any significant accumulation, if any.

Tuesday into Wednesday “a lot of shower activity” is expected with temperatures a bit below normal, Avery said.

Scattered showers stay around for a cloudy Tuesday when highs will be near 49 and temperatures overnight will be near 42.

For Wednesday, expect cloudy skies with showers along with highs near 52 at night. Clearing skies are predicted for the morning and lows will be 32 to 37.