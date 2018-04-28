A thick blanket of morning fog was expected to lift by about 9 a.m. Saturday, unveiling a splendid spring day sure to lure people out of doors, forecasters say.

Once the sun breaks through and burns off the fog, a day of sunshine is expected with temperatures in the mid-60s, said meteorologist Faye Morrone of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

“There will actually be a lot of sunshine,” she said.

Meanwhile, however, patchy, dense fog was reducing visibility to a half-mile or less across Long Island, the weather service said in a special weather statement. Locally the visibility could be a quarter-mile or less at times. Drivers were urged to exercise caution.

After the fog burns off, meteorologist Bruce Avery of News 12 Long Island said, “A pretty nice weekend, with Saturday being the nicer of the two days.”

By evening, however, showers may move in, and temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s.

Clouds will move in and temperatures will move down to the mid-50s on Sunday, Morrone said. There will also be a chance of brief showers. Nighttime lows will reach the low 40s.

By Tuesday, however, springtime weather arrives in all its splendor, Avery said. This is the weather we’ve been waiting for, with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 70 in many places.

“Midweek getting real nice!”” he said.