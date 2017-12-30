An “accumulating snowfall” is expected on Long Island beginning Saturday morning, bringing amounts ranging from a dusting to about 4 inches before tapering off from west to east from the afternoon into early evening.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for Long Island for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“An accumulating snowfall is expected today, with a plowable snow across Long Island,” an advisory from the National Weather Service said.

Two to 4 inches is expected across Suffolk County, with 5 inches possible locally, and 1 to 3 inches is expected across Nassau County, the service said.

Forecasters say the snow will present even more challenges to Long Islanders, who since the Christmas holiday have been stuck in a deep freeze that isn’t expected to thaw until Wednesday, when the high will be a comparatively balmy 31 degrees.

Even in areas that get just a dusting, the snow could make driving and walking more hazardous. To be best prepared for any scenario, keep those shovels and windshield scrapers handy along with your warmest clothes.

The weather service said brief snowfall rates of a half inch to an inch per hour could make for visibility of less than a mile.

“Driving around today will be very slippery,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. He noted the snow will be light and powdery but it will be a “nuisance.”

Avery said the snow will really get underway on the Island around midmorning.

But uncertainty remains about how much snow will fall, according to the weather service.

“There is still some uncertainty with the snow banding with this system, so there is a 1 in 10 chance of seeing more than a 2- to 3-inch snow across most of the area,” the service said. “And a more than 3- to 5-inch snow across most of the area and more than a 3- to 5-inch snowfall over Suffolk County and extreme southeast Connecticut.”

Saturday’s high temperature will be a bit warmer, around 24, and the low around 14. At night the wind chill returns as a factor, he added, with winds increasing from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, sending the wind chills to near zero.

Avery warned, however, that “frigid air will be coming back for the start of 2018.”

A mostly sunny Sunday is forecast with a high of 19 and low of 7 — making for a chilly New Year’s Eve on the Island. Monday will be sunny, the high again will be 19 with a low of 11.