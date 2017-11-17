TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sun, with winds bringing ‘a bit of a chill’

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, should be sunny on

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, should be sunny on Long Island with winds in the teens and a high temperature in the upper 40s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Friday should be sunny on Long Island with winds in the teens and a high temperature in the upper 40s, forecasters said.

“There is a bit of a chill to the air. It feels more like the 30s,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Winds, accompanied by rain, pick up significantly on Saturday, and the National Weather Service advised of sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts close to 60 mph during the weekend.

Forecasters: LI winter weather outlook unclear

Odds are slightly favoring above-average temperatures this winter, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

“The strongest winds will likely occur during the overnight period across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut,” the weather service said in an update Friday morning.

Strong winds raised the possibility of downed trees, minor urban flooding and minor coastal flooding both weekend days for areas along the southern bays, the weather service said.

There is a gale watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for Long Island Sound, ocean waters and the southern bays.

The high daytime temperatures during the weekend will be in the mid-50s and nighttime lows will be about 50 degrees Saturday night, but will dip to the mid-30s Sunday night, the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Erin Debrich, seen here in her Garden City Some rant about politics online. This LI mom writes postcards.
The Hampton Bays home sits on a peninsula. Scotto home in Hampton Bays sells for $2.96M
Suffolk County police said they responded Friday, Nov. Police: Burglars fired shot in Suffolk home
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran with newly elected Opinion: The way forward in Nassau County
Daniel Heaney, in front of his Merrick home Among Nassau tax assessment winners, some lost out
The building at 888 E Veterans Memorial Highway Firm: 3-building office complex sold for $61M
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE