Friday should be sunny on Long Island with winds in the teens and a high temperature in the upper 40s, forecasters said.

“There is a bit of a chill to the air. It feels more like the 30s,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Winds, accompanied by rain, pick up significantly on Saturday, and the National Weather Service advised of sustained winds of up to 40 mph and gusts close to 60 mph during the weekend.

“The strongest winds will likely occur during the overnight period across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut,” the weather service said in an update Friday morning.

Strong winds raised the possibility of downed trees, minor urban flooding and minor coastal flooding both weekend days for areas along the southern bays, the weather service said.

There is a gale watch in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon for Long Island Sound, ocean waters and the southern bays.

The high daytime temperatures during the weekend will be in the mid-50s and nighttime lows will be about 50 degrees Saturday night, but will dip to the mid-30s Sunday night, the weather service said.

Monday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service said.