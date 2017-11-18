TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Showers, with wind advisory for Suffolk

By Khristopher J. Brooks
Much of Long Island will experience aggressive winds Saturday night and throughout Sunday, according to a wind advisory issued early Saturday by the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists in Upton issued a wind advisory at 3:39 a.m. The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday for Suffolk County.

“During that time, we expect winds to be at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour,” said meteorologist Tim Morrin.

The highest winds late Saturday are expected on eastern Long Island, according to the advisory.

Across Long Island, rainfall of a half inch to an inch is likely from late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, the service said. In Nassau, winds in the teens could gust to about 30 mph.

In Suffolk, the combination of wind and rain could cause “minor urban flooding of low-lying poor-drainage areas, including where catch basins are clogged with fallen leaves,” the service said.

Other potential hazards include fallen tree limbs that could cause “widely scattered power outages.”

Minor coastal flooding is possible during the Sunday morning high-tide cycle across the South Shore bays of Suffolk County.

Saturday’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 50s with winds coming out of the southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour. For Saturday night, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain with temperatures around 53 degrees.

Morrin said the wind and rain beginning Saturday will be followed by a strong cold front that will make temperatures drop Sunday afternoon to about 45 degrees.

Sunday morning will likely bring rain followed by clear skies in the afternoon.

