Anyone venturing outside on Sunday may want to wear a heavy coat and perhaps a pair of gloves and a hat to prepare for chilly Long Island weather, with winds of 15 to 30 mph making it feel colder than the expected high of 48 degrees.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said the day will start with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s but “will drop a few degrees during this morning, then come back up into the upper 40s” by Sunday afternoon.

Hammer attributed the colder-feeling weather to the wind forecast for Sunday.

“There’s a strong wind out of the northwest — that’s a colder wind,” Hammer said. He said temperatures will feel like the upper 30s into the late morning. Overnight the low will be 33.

A high of 48 was predicted for Babylon, Coram, New Suffolk and Westbury; 49 for North Harbor and Sag Harbor; and 50 for Merrick, Hammer said.

Sunday night will still be breezy with winds at 10 to 20 mph making the temperatures in some areas feel like the 20s, Hammer said.

The good news is the weekend’s strong sunshine will continue on Sunday and well into the week when temperatures rebound into the 50s.

“There’s a pretty quiet weather pattern overall,” said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “High pressure is building into our area today that will remain over the eastern third of the country for much of the week bringing the sunshine.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A mostly sunny and breezy day was in the forecast for Monday when highs of about 50 degrees are expected with a low of 29.

Look for more mostly sunny skies on Tuesday along with a high of 54 and an overnight low of 43.

The mostly sunny skies continue into Wednesday when the high will be 56 and the low 38.

A mix of sun and clouds is ahead for Thursday. The high will be 52 with a low of 43.

Friday will see the first chance of precipitation. A few light showers or sprinkles are forecast for the Long Island. The high will be 53 and the overnight low 40.