Long Island has two minor chances of snowfall this weekend, but for the most part the weather should be dry and somewhat windy.

For Saturday morning, the skies will be sunny and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s, causing snow from Friday to turn into slush. Winds will blow from the west at 15 to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

One meteorologist said even though Saturday’s mid-30s is high for this time of year, it’s still time to “wear extra clothing and heavy coats.”

“Today, even though we’re expecting a little bit higher temperatures, the wind chill will still be a factor,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Murray. “It’ll still make it feel almost 10 degrees colder despite highs in the upper 30s.”

Murray said Saturday afternoon will offer the region’s first chance at snow.

“But it could be warm enough that it’ll be a wintry mix of slush,” Murray said, adding that there’s a 17 percent chance of snow showers. “It should be mainly dry today,” he said.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper teens in places like the pine barrens and Westhampton to the upper 20s in western Suffolk County, Nassau County and the Nassau-New York City border, Murray said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dry conditions return on Sunday, he said, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-30s. It will be partly sunny with winds from the northwest at 3 to 7 miles per hour, according to the weather service.

On Sunday night, temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and there will be a second chance of snow showers, Murray said. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers between 9 p.m. and midnight. Murray said if showers do come, it’ll be another wintry mix of slush.

Monday will also be dry with afternoon highs around 46 degrees. Temperatures will drop to about 37 degrees Monday night.

Murray said the weather service doesn’t plan to issue any weather advisories or warnings this weekend.