The skies will be partly sunny Wednesday over Long Island and the high temperature will be barely above freezing, forecasters said.

While the temperature could hit a high of 34 degrees, winds of more than 20 mph — and gusts over 40 mph — will make it feel like the teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the early morning hours were in the 20s, so it felt like it was in the single digits, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“The wind is what makes it feel oh-so-much-colder,” Hoffman said.

There is a gale warning for ocean waters off the South Shore until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Snow is likely Thursday, mainly before noon as the high temperature will again hover around freezing and winds will be in the low teens, the weather service said.

After the snow ends, the region stays dry for a few days, but the weather service said it could not rule out “a slight chance of some snowflakes across the Twin Forks of Long Island and eastern Connecticut.”

Friday should be mostly cloudy with a high near the freezing mark of 32 degrees, and winds in the single digits, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, and there is a chance of rain, turning to snow, late Sunday.