Anyone dreaming of a wintry-mix Christmas?

Rain, high winds and daytime highs in the low 40s are in Long Island’s Monday forecast. There is a chance the rain beginning overnight could include a few snowflakes, but that’s about it, forecasters said.

“It’s possible some people wake up and see white flakes falling,” said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. “We’re not looking at accumulation really.”

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory for Long Island and New York City from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Winds will blow at an average of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph, meteorologists said.

Ciemnecki advised Long Islanders to secure their Christmas decorations or bring them in if possible, especially if they have inflatable ones.

Winds gusts are expected to begin in the early morning, Ciemnecki said.

Temperatures will reach a low in the mid-30s and a high in the low 40s Monday.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Frigid” weather is ahead for Tuesday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. It will be mostly sunny and cold, with highs near 30 and lows near 20.

Look for another mix of sun and clouds to arrive on Wednesday, which will also bring colder temperatures with highs reaching only into the mid-20s, with lows at night around 15.

It will remain frigid for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when highs will be near 20.

On New Year’s Eve, revelers will be ringing in midnight with 20-degree temperatures.

“I wouldn’t want to be standing outside on New Year’s Eve,” Ciemnecki said.