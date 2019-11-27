The day before Thanksgiving, when so many Americans travel, starts out with a warning of dense morning fog in Suffolk and the possibility of up to 1 foot of coastal flooding in Nassau, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

Both those warnings expire at 9 a.m.; there also is a 50% chance of showers until then, the forecasters said.

Unlike Thanksgiving Day, when the high winds could ground the 16 massive character balloons planned for the Macy's parade, Wednesday winds should be light and variable, the weather service said, with an unusually warm high of 58.

There also is a chance of more showers on Wednesday night after 11, and wind gusts could kick up to 33 mph, the NWS said.

However, Thursday's Thanksgiving should be mostly sunny, with a high of 51.

Wind gusts could hit 40 mph — and even higher in New York City — which means Snoopy, the Grinch and others might not appear in the Macy's parade.

The city does not allow the giant balloons to soar if sustained winds top 23 mph and gusts top 34 mph, according to published reports. The safety measure was enacted because four people were hurt by a Cat in the Hat balloon in the 1997 parade.

Both Friday and Saturday should be mostly sunny, with daytime highs in the low 40s.

However, Sunday might start off with snow before 9 a.m., which then could switch to rain that likely will continue through Monday, the weather service said.

Tuesday, however, should offer clear skies, with a daytime high of 40.