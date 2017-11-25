Long Island will bathe in sunshine this weekend, but the weather will also be windy and chilly at times as daytime temperatures hover around the 40s and 50s.

Saturday morning will start with “plenty of sunshine” and highs around the mid-to-upper 50s, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Faye Morrone. That’s an above-normal temperature for this time of year, Morrone said.

A wave of warmer air from the southwest blew into Long Island at 6 to 11 miles per hour and caused the temperature to rise, Morrone added.

“It should be pretty nice today,” she said.

Clouds will cover the skies late Saturday and temperatures will drop to the mid-30s. Remote areas of the Island, like the pine barrens, may see overnight temperatures in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be windy with wind speeds at 15 to 20 miles per hour. The highs will be in the upper 40s, Morrone said.

“We’ll have sunshine, but it’ll be chilly with those cooler temperatures,” Morrone said about Sunday.

Sunday night will bring lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

The high for Monday will be in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine, which is the typical temperature for this time of year on Long Island, Morrone said. Winds will be 10 to 15 miles per hour, “but it shouldn’t be as gusty as Sunday,” Morrone said.

The weather service doesn’t anticipate issuing any severe weather warnings or advisories for the next few days.

“It should be pretty benign for the weekend,” Morrone said.