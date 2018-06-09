The weekend threat of rain has mostly passed for Long Island, clearing the way for warm, sunny skies throughout the week.

Most of Long Island should see highs touching the 80s Saturday, with highs forecast into the mid-70s Sunday and through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows should remain in the mid-50s and cloudy. There is a slight chance of overnight showers closer to the coast, but should be dry farther inland and along the North Shore.

Temperatures may be slightly cooler in the 60s and low 70s on Monday, but clear and sunny inching closer to the official start of summer.

Temperatures should be mild in Long Beach, where crowds will be celebrating the weekend Pride on the Beach festival along the boardwalk.

Long Beach is forecast to have highs in the 70s and mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday.