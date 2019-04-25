TODAY'S PAPER
University at Albany: Team focused on predicting power outages

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
A team of researchers and meteorologists is working on a way to get the lights back on quicker after high wind-related power outages.

It’s a forecasting system that should better predict — on a more focused level — where winds and gusts at outage-resulting strength can be expected, allowing for power companies and emergency managers to position resources “more efficiently, reducing restoration time,” according to a news release Thursday from the University at Albany, one of the collaborators.

“In the last 20 years we have seen an increase in extreme wind events in New York,” said Jeff Freedman, University at Albany research associate. The goal “is to predict when and where power outages might happen based on forecasted wind storms. This information is valuable for utility companies to prepare for storms and send their crews to the right location.”

Kicked off in March 2018, the Wind Extremes Forecast System should be ready for “experimental use” by mid-2020, the release said.

Collaborating with UAlbany’s Atmospheric Sciences Research Center are Consolidated Edison Company of New York and MESO Inc., a Troy-based firm that creates environmental simulation models.

