Gusting winds and heavy, blowing snow are expected, with blizzard conditions possible, for Suffolk County, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to midnight, the National Weather Service says.

Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches was expected for Suffolk, with amounts exceeding 1 foot possible, said Pete Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

