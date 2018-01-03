Long Island weather: Winter storm warning for Suffolk, watch for Nassau
Forecasters say some areas of Suffolk could see more than a foot of snow.
Gusting winds and heavy, blowing snow are expected, with blizzard conditions possible, for Suffolk County, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to midnight, the National Weather Service says.
Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches was expected for Suffolk, with amounts exceeding 1 foot possible, said Pete Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist in Upton.
