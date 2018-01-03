TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Winter storm warning for Suffolk, watch for Nassau

Forecasters say some areas of Suffolk could see more than a foot of snow.

Jack Flatley, 19, of Rockville Centre, left, and

Jack Flatley, 19, of Rockville Centre, left, and Richard Guido, 21, of Long Beach, play ice hockey on McDonald Pond in Hempstead Lake State Park, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com
Gusting winds and heavy, blowing snow are expected, with blizzard conditions possible, for Suffolk County, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Thursday to midnight, the National Weather Service says.

Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches was expected for Suffolk, with amounts exceeding 1 foot possible, said Pete Wichrowski, weather service meteorologist in Upton. 

