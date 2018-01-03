ELECTRICITY AND GAS

ELECTRIC

Electric outages and downed power lines should be reported to PSEG by calling 800-490-0075 or online by signing in to your PSEG account.

GAS

Suffolk County prepping for snow

Gas leaks should be reported to National Grid by calling the Gas Emergency Line at 800-490-0045.

LOCAL CONTACTS

NASSAU

North Hempstead: Call 311 or 516-TOWN-311 (516-869-6311) for a service representative or go to northhempstead.com.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hempstead: Call 516-489-5000 or visit townofhempstead.org.

Oyster Bay: Go to oysterbaytown.com or call highway department to report downed trees at 516-677-5757.

City of Glen Cove: Go to glencove-li.us or call the Department of Public Works at 516-676-4402.

City of Long Beach: Visit longbeachny.org or call City Hall at

516-431-1000.

SUFFOLK

Bone-chilling cold shatters longtime U.S. records

Babylon: Visit townofbabylon.com or call the public safety department at 631-422-7600 to report downed trees.

Brookhaven: Call the town call center at 631-451-8696 or visit brookhavenny.gov.

East Hampton: Go to ehamptonny.gov or call the highway department to report roadway obstructions at 631-324-0925.

Huntington: Visit huntingtonny.gov or call its 24-hour emergency number, 631-351-3234 or for downed trees, 631-499-0444.

Islip: Visit townofislip-ny.gov or call 631-224-5600 to report downed trees or power lines.

Riverhead: Call the nonemergency police number at 631-727-4500 or visit townofriverheadny.gov.

Smithtown: Call the Public Safety Department at 631-360-7553.

Southampton: Go to southamptontownny.gov or 631-728-5000.

Southold: Visit southoldtownny.gov or call 631-765-1800.

Shelter Island: Visit shelterislandtown.us or call 631-749-0600.

TRANSPORTATION UPDATE

Regional roads: Go to 511ny.org for updated road and transportation information in the state.

Suffolk bus: Go to sct-bus.org.

NICE bus: Check nicebus.com for frequent updates to service status.

MTA: Sign up for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s email alerts at mymtaalerts.com.

TIPS

Fill up vehicles with fuel.

Listen to local officials.

Never use portable generators indoors, in garages or near open windows

FOOD SAFETY

If electrical power is lost:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold enough for a couple of hours.

If the refrigerator was out for more than two to four hours, discard perishable items.

A freezer that is half full will hold for up to 24 hours; a full freezer for 48 hours.

If the freezer is fairly full and it has been without power for less than 24 hours, food should be safe. Expect a loss of quality with refreezing.