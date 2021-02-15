TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Forecast: Winter weather advisory in effect as freezing rain, ice accumulate

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A winter weather advisory is in effect until at least 5 a.m. Tuesday, with light freezing rain, ice accumulations and slippery road conditions expected across Long Island during that time period, the National Weather Service said.

It appears the most significant impact will occur during the day Monday and then overnight into Tuesday, when rain and patchy fog is likely, forecasters said.

As of 5 a.m. Monday it is overcast with the temperature hovering right around freezing at 33 degrees. And while any bad weather promises to clear Tuesday night and bring sunny skies on Wednesday, the weather service said there's a good likelihood of snow and sleet Thursday.

In addition, the weather service has issued a small craft advisory for all South Shore ocean waters, in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with seas of 3-to-6 feet expected from Sandy Hook, N.J., to Montauk Point. Local bays and inlets are not included in the advisory, though the weather service said that inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigation due to the changing conditions. A gale warning is in effect for offshore ocean waters along the continental shelf, the weather service said.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

